FBI searches for man who robbed Wells Fargo Bank in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – The FBI released surveillance images Tuesday of a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Plantation earlier in the morning.

The robbery was reported just before 9:30 a.m. at the Wells Fargo at 50 SW 84th Ave.

FBI spokesman Jim Marshall said the robber, who was wearing a gray hoodie, a black hat and black face mask, entered the bank and demanded money from an employee.

An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robber’s identity is asked to call the FBI 754-703-2000.