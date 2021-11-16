‘Special lady’ celebrates 100th birthday at work as tennis center staff member

Norma Fink showed up to work on Tuesday to celebrate her 100th birthday at a tennis center in Plantation.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Norma Fink is a star at the Plantation Central Park’s Frank Veltri Tennis Center. The social butterfly has been working there for 47 years and she has no plans to retire.

“I love the job. I love the people. I love the whole thing.”

In 2019, as the coronavirus spread, Fink showed up to work to celebrate. Her colleagues published this message online: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! Our favorite office staff member, Norma Fink celebrated her 98th today with members, friends, and a lot of great food! We wish Norma many more years of excellent health!”

Fink marked her 99th birthday last year and was back for yet another party on Tuesday. There was a pink and white 100th-shaped candle on her cake.

“She is the most special lady,” Susie Phelps said. “She is like a mom to all of us. She is really the glue that holds us all together ... We love her spunkiness, her enthusiasm.”

Barbara Kettler said she felt lucky to know somebody who makes it to 100 with such energy. Fink puts her sharp memory to use at the Pro Shop desk where she deals with tennis courts reservations.

Fink’s secret to a long life: “Be yourself! Enjoy! Celebrate every damn day.”

She referred to “Celebration,” a song Kool & the Gang released in 1980, and said, “Remember that stupid song? It wasn’t stupid.”