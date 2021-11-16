Woman says she fought for her life when man clad in black tried to rape her in Miami Beach

A mother of two said she was forced to fight for her life on Monday evening in Miami Beach.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., there was a door knock and she opened the door. There was a man clad in black. He pushed her inside and closed the door behind him.

“The man jumped on me and tried to kiss me and hug me and hold my arms so I couldn’t move. I start trying to defend myself.”

Her neighbor said he heard her screaming and said, “It was like straight out of a horror movie.” She said she managed to get away from him.

“I opened the drawer of my kitchen and I took the knife from the drawer and I point the knife and I said, ‘If you don’t get out of my house, I will kill you!’”

The attacker got away, but she said her terror isn’t over for her yet. Miami Beach detectives were still searching for him on Tuesday. She described the attacker as a white man with brown hair, who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and weighs about 150 pounds.

“I’m lucky to be alive,” she said.