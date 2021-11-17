Girl, 9, shot while riding in dad’s car on Don Shula Expressway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police Department are investigating a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl injured Tuesday night.

The shooting was reported just before 9:15 p.m. on the Don Shula Expressway off Killian Parkway.

According to FHP Lt. Alex Camacho, the girl’s father told troopers that he was heading south on the Don Shula Expressway in his gray Chrysler sedan with his 9-year-old daughter riding in the front passenger seat.

The man told troopers that a white Ford Mustang then pulled up alongside his car and someone inside fired a gun at him, striking his driver’s side door.

Camacho said the driver of the Mustang then went around the victim’s vehicle toward the passenger side, and someone inside fired an additional three rounds, striking the girl.

Camacho said the suspect was last seen exiting on Southwest 152nd Street.

He said the victim’s father drove directly to West Kendall Baptist Hospital. The girl was then transferred to Kendall Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the FHP or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.