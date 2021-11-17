Pembroke Pines police search for missing teen who ran away from home following argument with mother

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are searching for 14-year-old Aariyana Flewellen, who they said ran away from home Tuesday night after she got into an argument with her mother at their home in Pembroke Pines.

According to authorities, Aariyana was last seen leaving her home in the 8400 block of Southwest Fifth Street around 10 p.m.

Police said Aariyana and her mother had gotten into an argument just before the teen left her home on foot.

She was wearing a black T-shirt with the words “We Shucking” on the front, black tights and white Crocs.

Police said Aariyana’s father, who lives in Georgia, called his daughter’s mother around 10:30 p.m. and said that he received a text message from Aariyana stating she was going to “KMS” (kill myself).

No relatives have had any contact with Aariyana since she sent that text message, authorities said.

Police said Aariyana does not suffer from any known medical or mental conditions, but she is considered endangered at this time due to her young age.

Ad

Authorities believe the teen may be in the Pembroke Park area, but they have not yet been able to locate her.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.