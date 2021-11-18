Body found in Coconut Creek lake during search for missing man

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – Coconut Creek police confirmed Thursday morning that they have found a body in a lake as they searched for a man who went missing over the weekend while riding out on the water in his canoe.

Police said they still need to confirm the identity of the body, but they believe it to be that of 60-year-old Daniel Potter, who went canoeing on Coco Lake on Saturday.

According to authorities, Potter was last seen getting into his canoe to go fishing on the lake, but he never returned.

Rescue crews, dive teams and a helicopter have all helped in the search.