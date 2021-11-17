South Florida boater found alive after missing at sea for several days

MIAMI – A 54-year-old boater has been found alive days after he was reported missing, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday morning.

Coast Guard officials say Juan Evelio Ferrer Gonzales was last heard from Monday when he was leaving Bimini en route to Homestead Bayfront Park on his 22-foot boat.

Officials did not immediately confirm where he was located or in what condition he was in.

Meanwhile, officials are still searching for 43-year-old Brian Mcauley, who fell off his yellow kayak this week near Geiger Key.

#UPDATE @USCG Sector #KeyWest is searching for this 43-year-old man. He is 5'11 and last scene in a grey t-shirt and blue shorts with a black stripe. If you have any information, call Sector Key West @ 305-292-8727. #SAR pic.twitter.com/RhAPG4GXkZ — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 16, 2021

They said he was wearing blue shorts with a black stripe on them.

And in Coconut Creek, police are searching for 60-year-old Daniel Potter.

Potter was last seen getting into his canoe on Saturday to go fishing in Coco Lake.

Daniel Potter. (Coconut Creek Police Department)

Rescue crews, dive teams and a helicopter have all helped in the search, but have been unsuccessful in finding Potter or his canoe.

Anyone with information about Potter’s whereabouts is asked to call Coconut Creek police at 954-973-6700. Anyone with information about Mcauley’s whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Coast Guard at 305-292-8727.