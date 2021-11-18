Man collapses inside convenience store after being shot in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday morning near a convenience store in Pompano Beach.

The shooting victim was discovered at the Community Food Store on Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest Fourth Street.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as the entrance to the store and an adjacent street were blocked off with police tape.

A clerk at the store told Local 10 News that around 5:30 a.m., a man walked in bleeding and asking for help because he had just been shot.

The clerk said he walked across the street and through the parking lot before collapsing inside the store, right near the front door.

Bloody paper towels and a first aid kit were spotted on the ground next to where the victim was lying as paramedics tried to stop the bleeding.

The man was transported to a hospital. His condition has not yet been released.

Two people in the area told Local 10′s Madeleine Wright that they heard about four or five gunshots in rapid succession as they were just getting up or still in bed.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Broward Sheriff’s Office for more information and is awaiting a response.