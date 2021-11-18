Shooting reported near Broward County Fair in Margate

One person was injured Thursday morning in a shooting in Margate, sources told Local 10 News.

MARGATE, Fla. – A woman was injured in a shooting that occurred Thursday morning near the Broward County Fair in Margate, sources told Local 10 News.

Local 10′s Parker Branton arrived at the scene shortly before 6 a.m. and was told that a woman who lives at the Waterside Landing assisted living facility on Lakeside Drive had been shot while inside the unit she lives in.

Sky 10 was above the scene as at least six police cars were stopped at the entrance to the fair.

Local 10 News was told that a carnival worker was taken into custody, but authorities have not yet confirmed that.

The Broward County Fair opens to the public Thursday and runs through Dec. 5.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.

