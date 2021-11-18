Two women arrested in connection with Wynwood murder during attempted robbery

Two women are accused of shooting and killing a man in Wynwood.

MIAMI, Fla. – Two women have been arrested in connection to an October shooting in Wynwood.

Carnisha Mathis, 25, and Kendra Johnson, 29, are both accused of being involved in the attempted robbery of a man before he was fatally shot. Saivon Adams, 25, was taken into custody previously in connection with the crime.

According to Miami police, they responded to 2200 NW 2nd Ave. around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 after a Shot Spotter alert.

Officers located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced the victim dead at approximately 2:15 a.m. The death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation revealed details of what happened. Miami homicide detectives said that all three defendants were in a white Audi vehicle that slowed down as the victim crossed the street. The vehicle then stopped and investigators said Mathis and Adams began following the victim on foot while Johnson, who the car was registered to, drove around the block.

Investigators said Adams approached the victim, pointed a gun, and told the man to get on the ground in an attempt to rob him. A struggle ensued and that’s when homicide detectives said Adams shot the victim multiple times.

Johnson then drove back to pick up Adams and Mathis and the Audi fled the scene, according to investigators.

The victim’s identity was not released.

They are all facing several charges including first-degree murder and are being held without bond.