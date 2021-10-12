Man fatally shot in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood

A yellow tarp covered a body Tuesday morning near an intersection in Wynwood.

MIAMI – Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene around 6 a.m. as a yellow tarp covered a body near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Street and Second Avenue.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, officers received a Shot Spotter alert around 2 a.m.

She said officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Paramedics later pronounced the man dead at the scene.

According to Delva, people walk up and down the streets of this neighborhood at all times of the day and night, so police are confident that someone saw something.

Detectives are working to find witnesses and surveillance video so they can track down the killer.

A motive for the shooting is unclear, and police do not yet know whether the victim was a local or a tourist.

The victim’s identity is being withheld as authorities work to notify his next of kin.

A description of the shooter or getaway vehicle is not known.

“We’re urging the community to contact us if they see or heard anything that happened in the area,” Delva said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.