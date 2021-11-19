Detectives search for armed robber who targeted Aventura Mall customer

Detectives are searching for the gunman who stalked a couple who had just had dinner and was walking out of Aventura Mall to ambush them.

Surveillance video on Oct. 24 shows the couple walking out with their dog in a stroller. The gunman followed them to pounce on them at the parking garage.

“Give me all of your jewelry or I’ll kill you.”

One of the victims was wearing a 9mm Cuban link bracelet and he didn’t want to part ways with it.

Aventura Detective Carlos Rivas said there was a struggle, and the victims were able to run away from the gunman and call 911 for help.

Surveillance video showed the gunman had a getaway driver waiting. Rivas said detectives identified him as Joshua Underwood and arrested him.