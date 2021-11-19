Fire forces evacuation of Plantation apartment complex

The fire started at 4740 Northwest 10th Court on Friday morning and 16 units responded to get it under control.

PLANTATION, Fla. – An apartment complex in Plantation was evacuated Friday morning after a fire started in one of the units and spread to the roof.

The Plantation Fire Department said the fire started in an apartment on the third floor in the rear of the building around 11 a.m. at 4740 Northwest 10th Court.

The blaze at the three-story complex has since been put out.

The entire building was evacuated but there were no injuries, fire officials said.

Firefighters also rescued a dog that had been briefly missing.