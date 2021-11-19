Fire forces evacuation of Plantation apartment complex

PLANTATION, Fla. – An apartment complex in Plantation was evacuated Friday morning after a fire started in one of the units and spread to the roof.
The Plantation Fire Department said the fire started in an apartment on the third floor in the rear of the building around 11 a.m. at 4740 Northwest 10th Court.
The blaze at the three-story complex has since been put out.
The entire building was evacuated but there were no injuries, fire officials said.
Firefighters also rescued a dog that had been briefly missing.
Apartment Building Fire at 4740 NW 10th Ct. Crews arrived to heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the building. Missing dog has been found & rescued! Fire is out. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/OkKkjoyBor— Plantation Fire Department (@PlantationFire) November 19, 2021