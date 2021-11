Heavy rain and thunderstorms caused power outages and flooded roads on Thursday in areas of Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms caused power outages and flooded roads on Thursday evening in areas of Miami-Dade County.

Streets were flooded in Miami Beach. Drivers were stuck in flooded streets in Miami. Dozens of residents lost power in Key Biscayne.

Miami-Dade County residents should expect more rain on Friday.