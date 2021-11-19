Man gropes girl, pulls knife on her father at House of Horror, cops say

Darrin Galarza is accused of grabbing a girl's butt and then pulling a knife on her father at the House of Horror in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – A registered sex offender was arrested on Halloween night after police say he groped a girl and then pulled a knife on her father at the House of Horror in Miami International Mall.

According to an arrest report, Darrin Galarza, 37, grabbed the juvenile’s butt and squeezed it as she was entering a ride.

After she shouted to her father, he confronted Galarza, who pulled out a knife and pointed it at the dad, police say.

Records show that Galarza was a registered sex offender and on house arrest for other open cases.

He faces charges of lewd and lascivious molestation on a child age 12-16, attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and probation violation.