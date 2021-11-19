Man wanted in 2 sexual assaults of teen girl

Hallandale Beach police say Migel Davis, 27, committed sexual battery on a teenage girl twice back in April and that he's still on the loose.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police are searching for a man who they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl twice.

They’ve issued an arrest warrant for Migel Davis, 27, who they say is armed and dangerous.

He could face four charges of lewd and lascivious battery after incidents that allegedly happened in April in a vehicle inside a Hallandale Beach parking lot.

If you have any information about Davis’ whereabouts you are urged to call Detective D. Carlson at 954-457-1430 or Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-8477.