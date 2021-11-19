Person killed in multi-car crash near Sawgrass Mills mall

At least one person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash overnight about a block from the Sawgrass Mills mall in Sunrise.

SUNRISE, Fla. – An overnight multi-car crash in Sunrise has turned fatal.

A body was removed from a silver vehicle that remained at the intersection of Northwest 136th Avenue and Sunrise Boulevard, about a block from the Sawgrass Mills mall.

A dark SUV was towed away before 6 a.m. Friday.

Both vehicles had heavy damage.

Authorities were called about the crash around midnight.

The intersection is blocked off in both directions as investigators work the scene.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

