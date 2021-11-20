78º
Police: 13-year-old charged after making threats directed at Renaissance Charter School students and faculty

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

A teenager is facing charges after making a threat on social media against a Broward school she once attended.

Renaissance Charter School in Pembroke Pines was temporarily placed on Code Yellow on Friday after being notified of the threat made by the 13-year-old.

Authorities investigated the threatening messages directed at students and staff before the school went back to normal operations.

The teen was charged with a felony count of making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism.

