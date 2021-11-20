73º
Water main break affects service in Hallandale Beach

Emily Hales, Assignment Desk Editor

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A water main break affected the Three Island neighborhood on Friday night in Hallandale Beach.

According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, Venetian Park East, and the condos along Parkview Drive didn’t have water service.

Crews with the city’s department of public works have been working to resolve the issue, officials announced. After the main break is contained, officials plan to issue a precautionary boil water notice.

