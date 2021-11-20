Water main break affects service in Hallandale Beach

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A water main break affected the Three Island neighborhood on Friday night in Hallandale Beach.
According to the Hallandale Beach Police Department, Venetian Park East, and the condos along Parkview Drive didn’t have water service.
Crews with the city’s department of public works have been working to resolve the issue, officials announced. After the main break is contained, officials plan to issue a precautionary boil water notice.
City crews are onsite at a Water Main Break on Three Islands.— Hallandale Beach (@MYHBeach) November 20, 2021
Residents in the area are experiencing low water pressure. More information will be sent out as available. pic.twitter.com/yLC13gY7NM
