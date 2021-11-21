South Florida airports becoming increasingly busy as holiday travel season begins

A record number of travelers are already taking to the sky ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

TSA screened 2,200,000 people at checkpoints on Friday alone, the highest single-day total since early 2020.

Those numbers are only expected to rise as the busiest travel time of the year officially gets started this week.

Miami International Airport has informed travelers that on-site parking is available, but limited, and to give yourself extra time for parking and getting to your gate.

Seven out of ten Americans are expected to gather with friends and family for Thanksgiving, and health officials are urging everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated.

“You have to create your so-called wall of prevention or circle of safety, as we call it, by having family and friends around you be fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Raymond RaZonable, Medicine Professor and Vice Chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Mayo Clinic.

When it comes to holiday gatherings, the CDC also said those who are unvaccinated should wear a mask if gathering with others indoors.

Also, people who are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19 should not attend a gathering.

The CDC has given the green light for a booster shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines for all adults.

“The hope is that it will reduce those breakthrough cases, reduce hospitalizations, reduce deaths, reduce transmission and severe illness,” said Dr. Jen Ashton, ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent

Pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are already administering those booster shots.