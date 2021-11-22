70-year-old man hit by Uber driver in Miami, police say

A 70-year-old man was hit by an Uber on Sunday night in Miami.

Police blocked off a portion of Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 24th Street and Northeast 25th Street.

A man who asked to not be identified said he was a passenger in the vehicle.

“I just got in the Uber,” the man said. “We were driving straight southbound on Biscayne and an elderly man, he just popped up in the middle of the street. It seemed like he was running. I’m not sure.”

The witness said the elderly man was bleeding from the head, with police confirming he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“I was surprised,” the man said. “I was shocked. I was praying for the best, for everybody’s safety and health.”

A number of cars had to be rerouted as crime scene tape blocked the road.

There was a large crack on the front of the Uber vehicle, which was parked on the side of the road.

“He had a dog with him for sure,” the witness said. “And I’ve seen the car swerving trying to avoid him and at the end. He just end up hitting the windshield of the car.”