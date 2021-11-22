Body camera footage captures Hallandale police officer saving victim from burning vehicle

Police body camera video showed the lifesaving moments that officers jumped into action to save a man after a serious car crash in Hallandale Beach.

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Police body camera video showed the lifesaving moments that officers jumped into action to save a man after a serious car crash in Hallandale Beach.

A car burst into flames with a victim trapped inside.

“The car is on the verge of exploding and the victim is inside he can’t get himself out,” said Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Pedro Abut. “It is very dramatic when you see that officer pulling the leg of the victim out. It’s almost like that victim was stuck in that car. One hundred percent, ultimately, without the heroic actions of the officer exposing his body pulling on his leg, we would have been dealing with a death.”

That officer saw the flames and reacted immediately, knowing that there was a race against time.

“Literally the seconds are perilous if actions aren’t taken immediately,” said Capt. Abut.

The officer did not quit until the victim was out of that vehicle.

It is a unique perspective of heroics in action.

Ad

“This is astute analysis of highly trained Hallandale Beach police officers taking action to save a man’s life, and it’s all caught on video,” said Capt. Abut.