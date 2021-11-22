73º
wplg logo

Local News

Police called to Miami high rise with broken elevators as residents confront property manager

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County
Elderly and disabled residents of a Miami high rise are stuck in their homes due to the building’s two elevators being out of order.

MIAMI – Elderly and disabled residents of a Miami high rise are stuck in their homes due to the building’s two elevators being out of order.

The ongoing confrontation between frustrated tenants and the property manager of the Civic Towers Apartments hit a boiling point Monday as police were called in to help to quell emotions.

“They called the police on us saying we were harassing them,” said resident Darianne Diago. “I’m just trying to fix everything in the building for all the elders living here.”

Since Saturday, when the elevators suddenly went out of order, 80-year-old Anolan Velazquez has had to climb the steps to get to her apartment on the 18th floor.

“(I have) pain in my leg now, more pain, but it was necessary,” she said. “I needed to go to the pharmacy.”

Amazon delivery drivers have had to do the same thing to drop off packages, and so do the City of Miami firefighters who have had to respond to multiple calls at the building of shortness of breath and other ailments.

“There’s people with wheelchairs, people with walkers that can’t even move,” said Diago.”It’s like if they’re in jail. That’s what they’re living right now.”

The issue of inoperable elevators are on top of the health hazards of mold complaints in units and garbage and waste piling up around the property, which Local 10 News reported on earlier this year.

The property owner was issued a code violation earlier this year for the trash issues.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter