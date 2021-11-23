Body pulled out of the water near Haulover Beach

66º
A body was pulled out of the water on Tuesday morning. Miami-Dade police believe the death may have been the result of a diving accident.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was pulled out of the water Tuesday morning near Haulover, and Miami-Dade police believe the death was the result of a diving accident.

Officials from Fish & Wildlife Conservation were at the scene along with county police. They received a call about the body around 8 a.m.

As Sky 10 flew over the scene the body was covered by a yellow tarp in the back of a truck.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

