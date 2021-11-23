64º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Jaguar shot up in Miami, sending victim to hospital

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Crime, Miami, Miami-Dade County
Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 82nd street in Miami, which let to at least one person being rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

MIAMI – Police are investigating a shooting that left a Black Jaguar riddled with bullets and sent a victim to the hospital.

It happened early Tuesday morning at Northeast 2nd Avenue and 82nd Street. It’s believed that the Jaguar stopped at a light and another car stopped next to it and someone began shooting.

Miami Fire Rescue said one person was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Before being towed away, the Jaguar could be seen with several bullet holes in its windshield and side.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

Click here to get breaking news updates sent straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram