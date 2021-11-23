Jaguar shot up in Miami, sending victim to hospital

Police are investigating a shooting at the intersection of Northeast 2nd Avenue and 82nd street in Miami, which let to at least one person being rushed to a hospital with gunshot wounds.

MIAMI – Police are investigating a shooting that left a Black Jaguar riddled with bullets and sent a victim to the hospital.

It happened early Tuesday morning at Northeast 2nd Avenue and 82nd Street. It’s believed that the Jaguar stopped at a light and another car stopped next to it and someone began shooting.

Miami Fire Rescue said one person was taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Before being towed away, the Jaguar could be seen with several bullet holes in its windshield and side.

