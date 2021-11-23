Rolling Stones end tour with intimate show at Hard Rock Live

The Rolling Stones are wrapping up their latest U.S. tour at Hard Rock Live.

It’s one of the tour’s smallest venues, making the show inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino a more intimate experience.

That being the case, last minute tickets were very expensive.

One fan who spoke to Local 10 News’ Christian De La Rosa that she paid $12 for a ticket back in 1978.

Outside the venue was a meaningful display of Rolling Stones memorabilia.

Tuesday’s show is a continuation of the band’s pre-covid tour performances which they were forced to cancel.

Ticket prices for upper center balcony seats, general admission and center orchestra ranged from $1,000 to over $2,000.

Tickets on the floor were going for two or three times that.

The show also serves as a tribute to long time drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away back in August.