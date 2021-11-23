Suicides among law enforcement more prevalent than most people realize

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County police officer Adly Joseph died as a result of suicide, police sources confirmed to Local 10 News. Department director Freddy Ramirez said in a tweet Monday that the four year veteran of the force had died.

This comes about a month after the Hollywood Police department mourned the loss of Lieutenant John Graham, who also died of apparent suicide.

The director of CopLine, a 24-hour hotline that helps officers in need, said suicide is too prevalent in the law enforcement community.

“I think almost every officer has been touched by suicide,” said director Stephanie Samuels.

Some studies show that in a given year, more officers die of suicide than in the line of duty.

A new law, called the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection Act, has directed the FBI to create a database to better understand and prevent suicides.

There are also grassroots organizations in South Florida that focus on the mental health of first responders. Never Walk Alone, founded by Miami Beach and City of Miami Firefighters, works to help police and firefighters who suffer from post traumatic stress disorder.

Samuels said the CopLine is staffed 24-7 by highly trained retired officers and can also direct people to more than 700 therapists nationwide.

The hotline number is 1-800-COPLINE, or 1-800-267-5463. You can visit CopLine’s website by clicking here.

“It is there to make sure we deal with officers and their loved ones - from a bad day to a full-blown mental health crisis,” Samuels said.

For more information on Never Walk Alone, click here: https://www.neverwalkalonemiami.com/our-mission