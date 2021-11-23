70º
Woman accused of neglecting daughter to strip now accused of hitting girl

5-year-old tells DCF mom hit her with hairdryer cord

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Manouchika Daniels, 26, had been arrested in 2019, accused of leaving her then-3-year-old daughter alone in a car while she worked at a strip club in Lauderhill. She is now accused of hitting the child with a cord. (Miami-Dade Corrections photo)

MIAMI – A Miami woman is accused of hitting her 5-year-old daughter with a hairdryer cord two years after an arrest in a child neglect case.

Manouchika Daniels, 26, was arrested in September 2019, accused of leaving her then-3-year-old daughter alone in a car for about three hours while she worked at a strip club in Lauderhill.

She was arrested again Monday, court records show, after her daughter told the Florida Department of Children and Families that her mother hit her several times on her back and body with the cord from a hairdryer because she was acting “bad” and “not listening.”

The girl had open welts on her back and healed scars, an investigator wrote in an arrest affidavit.

Daniels now faces a first-degree felony charge of child abuse with great bodily harm/torture and a second-degree felony charge of child neglect.

A judge found probable cause for the charges and ordered Daniels to stay away from the child.

An arrest report from the 2019 incident said that someone called 911 shortly before 2 a.m. when Daniels’ daughter was seen crying and roaming around the Vegas Cabaret parking lot in the 5400 block of North University Drive in Lauderhill.

