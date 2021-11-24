71º
Man hits woman with a sock full of ‘hard objects’ during robbery in South Beach, police say

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Ricky Williams is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault in Miami-Dade County. (MDCR)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman told police officers she was waiting for an Uber driver when a man struck her with a sock full of rocks or hard objects to steal her purse shortly on Monday in South Beach.

With the help of surveillance video, Miami Beach police officers identified the attacker as Ricky Williams. They arrested him on Tuesday near the intersection of Ocean Drive and 10th Street.

Williams, 28, who is homeless and unemployed, stole about $400 from the woman shortly before 5 a.m. at th 200th block of Fifth Street, according to the arrest report.

Williams told officers he was drunk and he didn’t remember the robbery, police said. Miami-Dade corrections officers booked Williams about 1 a.m. on Wednesday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Records show Williams was on probation for disorderly conduct at an establishment. He is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Excerpts from the arrest form

Miami Beach arrest form in Ricky Williams case. He is facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery. (MBPD)

Bridgette Matter joined the Local 10 News team as a reporter in July 2021. Before moving to South Florida, she began her career in South Bend, Indiana and spent six years in Jacksonville as a reporter and weekend anchor.

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

