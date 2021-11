The distribution was organized by the office of Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla.

MIAMI – People lined up Wednesday at Grapeland Park to receive free turkeys as part of a distribution event put together by the office of Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla.

And the turkeys were just the start. There were also porks and bags filled with extras.

After finishing at the park shortly after noon, they were headed to three low-income housing buildings in their district to distribute more of the food that was available.