73º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Pembroke Pines police are looking for the owner of a chicken this Thanksgiving

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Pembroke Pines
A chicken was found wandering around Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are looking for the owner of a chicken this Thanksgiving.

The bird was found loose in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall off Pines Boulevard, by Sergeant Kevin Venema Wednesday evening.

Pembroke Pines police posted a video of the chicken bobbing around the parking lot, even hiding out under an officer’s cruiser.

If you may know who the bird belongs to, reach out to the Pembroke Pines police.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Veronica Crespo writes for Local10.com and also oversees the Español section of the website. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism and Spanish.

email