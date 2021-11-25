A chicken was found wandering around Pembroke Lakes Mall in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police are looking for the owner of a chicken this Thanksgiving.

The bird was found loose in the parking lot of Pembroke Lakes Mall off Pines Boulevard, by Sergeant Kevin Venema Wednesday evening.

Random Question of the Day: Did you lose a chicken in the area of the Pembroke Lakes Mall? It is currently hanging out with Sergeant Kevin Venema in the parking lot. 🐓 pic.twitter.com/uFpk6UflXx — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) November 24, 2021

Pembroke Pines police posted a video of the chicken bobbing around the parking lot, even hiding out under an officer’s cruiser.

If you may know who the bird belongs to, reach out to the Pembroke Pines police.