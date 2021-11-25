Police: Broward woman slashes man, boards bus in Coconut Creek

A Broward woman is spending Thanksgiving in jail after police says she slashed a man with a knife then boarded a bus.

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A Broward woman, who police say slashed a man in the arm at a bus stop in Coconut Creek, is facing charges after leaving the victim with severe injures.

Police say Jessica Johnson, 28, of Hollywood, then boarded a bus at Lyons Road near Veterans Park.

Officers stopped the bus near the intersection of Lyons Road and Winston Park Boulevard, where they took Johnson into custody.

Johnson and the victim knew each other, according to police. The victim, a 37-year-old man, was transported to Broward Health North.

She is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond was set at $5,000.