South Florida stores open on Thanksgiving for last minute items

There are a few stores open this Thanksgiving, just in case you forgot to pick up some last minute items on Wednesday.

For general items, Big Lots, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Kmart are open.

Pharmacies including CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid will be open for customers.

If you’re having car trouble, Pep Boys is open.

If turkey is not really your thing, several South Florida restaurants will also be open to serve patrons.

Starbucks, Krispy Kreme, First Watch and Panera will be serving breakfast and other foods.

For lunchtime and beyond, Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Chipotle, Red Lobster, Taco Bell and Tijuana Flats will also be serving guests.