Bomb squad called to downtown Miami to check out crate in street

MIAMI, Fla. – Traffic was shut down in an area of downtown Miami early Friday morning after police received calls of a crate blocking the roadway.

Police responded at 3:50 a.m. and closed off the area of Southeast 1st and 2nd avenues and Southeast 1st through 4th streets after they discovered the crate at Southeast 1st Avenue and 2nd Street.

Police then called in detectives from the bomb squad to check out the suspicious crate. Miami police reported that after a careful inspection, it was discovered that the crate contained a box of pallets and was not a threat.

Roads have since been reopened.