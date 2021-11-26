78º
Driver ambushed on I-75 shot multiple times, shooter still on loose, police say

Alex Finnie, Anchor/Reporter

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

A 24-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times while driving on Interstate 75.

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – A man was ambushed while driving on Interstate 75 in Broward County, according to Florida Highway Patrol, and the shooter is still on the loose.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday when the 24-year-old victim was driving in a Toyota sedan. One of the bullets hit him in the lower back, according to FHP.

The victim was able to drive himself to a Tom Thumb gas station, just off I-75 on Southwest 160th Avenue.

FHP said they responded to the gas station after a call that a man had been shot multiple times.

The victim was transported to Hollywood’s Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

