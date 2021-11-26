Sawgrass Mills Mall is buzzing with Black Friday shoppers

SUNRISE, Fla. – Sawgrass Mills Mall is full of shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday sales.

Sky 10 captured a bird’s eye view of the biggest shopping day of the year, spotting shoppers waiting in long lines.

Black Friday at the Sunrise mall for many meant waiting in lines to buy Lululemon leggings or a Tory Burch handbag.

“We’re expecting a robust shopping crowd here. As you can see everybody has bags in their hands and they’ve got smiles on their faces,” said Chris Valle, director of marketing for Sawgrass Mills Mall.

Shoppers in the know arrived at 6 a.m. when doors opened. Many had suitcases and carts in tow.

While the mall is still bustling with shoppers and lines midday, that may not be the case for other retailers in the country still reeling from the pandemic. Some stores are feeling the brunt of supply chain issues, so shoppers nationwide can expect fewer deals, more items out of stock and shipping delays.

Ad

With an inflation rate at a 30-year high, some gifts are five to 17 percent more expensive than last year.

Online sales are soaring, however. So far November has totaled $72 billion in sales, up 20 percent from last year.

Consumers are expected to shop at least 8.5 to 10 percent more than last year.