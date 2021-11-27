Total of 3 people injured in 2 separate shootings on Broward County highways

A shootout on a South Florida highway sent two people to the hospital.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A shootout on a South Florida highway sent two people to the hospital.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Friday on the Florida Turnpike just past the exit for Griffin Road.

Troopers said a gunman drove up next to a car and opened fire, shooting two passengers.

One of the passengers fired back but its not clear if they hit the gunman’s vehicle.

The victims, who authorities said are 25 and 26 years old, were taken to a nearby hospital where they are in stable condition, authorities said.

Troopers have not released any descriptions of either the shooter or the vehicle they were traveling in.

Also Friday, troopers were searching for someone who opened fire while traveling along I-75 in Broward County.

Local 10 News learned the 24-year-old victim was shot multiple times on Friday, with one bullet hitting him in the lower back.

That driver was near Griffin Road and stopped at a nearby gas station for help.

Ad

Troopers said the victim was stable after being taken to a nearby hospital, but have not released any information regarding the shooter or their vehicle.