Miami-Dade Mayor gives OK to housing development despite concerns from residents, environmentalists

Plans for a major housing development on the old Calusa Golf Course are moving forward after Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava refused to veto the decision, standing by county commissioners who voted for the development despite concerns from residents and environmentalists.

After sending over 5,000 letters to the Mayor, residents were shocked she did not veto the commission’s 10 to 2 vote to build 550 homes on the course.

“A lot of residents in Calusa are very disappointed with this outcome,” said Amanda Prieto, a community advocate.

Residents have long expressed their worry about the value of their homes, and they remain opposed to the plan because they have major concerns about traffic congestion, lack of infrastructure and the environment.

“Overall, we feel that our quality of life will be severely degraded,” Prieto said.

The attorney representing Calusa residents, David Winker, said on the bright side, one of the reactions is that they are grateful Cava recognized the environmental issues.

In a memo, Cava said she is directing the Division of Environmental Resources Management to enforce critical environment protections measures, such as “ensuring any endangered species have all possible protection, while also creating additional green spaces and minimizing impacts on traffic and quality of life for residents.”

“We are thrilled that she decided to take that action and listen to residents concern,” Prieto said.