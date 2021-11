Two pedestrians were hospitalized after they were struck by a car in Miramar.

It happened early Sunday morning in the area of Miramar Parkway and Southwest 61st Avenue.

Police said the pedestrians were crossing Miramar Parkway when they were hit.

There has been no update on the severity of their injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.