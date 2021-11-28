Police: Missing 15-year-old from North Miami Beach may have been taken to North Carolina by stranger

Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a missing endangered teenager.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County are searching for a missing endangered teenager.

According to detectives, 15-year-old Jeimy Henrriquez was last seen in the area of Northeast 14th Avenue and 182nd Street.

Police said the girl was playing a video game called Fire Max when she started chatting with a stranger who is believed to have picked her up and taken her as far as North Carolina.

Henrriquez is described as a white female, 5-foot-1 and 130 lbs.

According to North Miami Beach police, she was playing the game early Saturday morning when that stranger she was chatting with picked her up from her house.

Henrriquez is believed to have taken her black book bag and her cell phone.

Detectives said they later pinged that phone to determine her location before eventually tracing it back to an area in North Carolina.

According to police, Henrriquez’s mother received a phone call from the teen at around 10 p.m. Saturday night in which the girl was crying, mentioning that she was far away and that she had not eaten.

At that point, she hung up the phone, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact North Miami Beach police at 305-949-2940 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.