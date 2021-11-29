70º
Miami police search for 2 missing girls

David Selig, Digital Executive Producer

Ana Contreras, 12, and Angelica Contreras, 13, were reported missing Monday from the Allapattah area.

MIAMI – Miami police are asking for the public’s help as they look for two missing girls.

Investigators say Ana is 5 feet 6, 163 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gray pants.

Angelica is 4 feet 8, 146 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black crop top with black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

