Miami police search for 2 missing girls

MIAMI – Miami police are asking for the public’s help as they look for two missing girls.

Ana Contreras, 12, and Angelica Contreras, 13, were reported missing Monday from the Allapattah area.

Investigators say Ana is 5 feet 6, 163 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with gray pants.

Angelica is 4 feet 8, 146 lbs, with black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black crop top with black shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami police at 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.