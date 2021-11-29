Police in Lauderhill search for suspects who bailed out of vehicle after crash

A heavy police presence was seen in Lauderhill on Monday as officers searched for multiple suspects.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A heavy police presence was seen in Lauderhill on Monday as officers searched for multiple suspects.

Police said those suspects bailed out of a vehicle and ran away after a crash in the area of Northwest 34th Avenue and 5th Street.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday.

According to authorities, the suspects may have been involved in a shooting that took place in Lauderdale Lakes earlier in the day.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies in full tactical gear were on hand to assist Lauderhill police with the search.

A perimeter was set up as authorities searched by ground and, with the help of a helicopter, by air.

Deputies asked those who live in the area to remain in their homes during the active search.