68º
wplg logo

Local News

Police in Lauderhill search for suspects who bailed out of vehicle after crash

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Tags: Lauderhill, Broward County, Lauderdale Lakes, Crime
A heavy police presence was seen in Lauderhill on Monday as officers searched for multiple suspects.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A heavy police presence was seen in Lauderhill on Monday as officers searched for multiple suspects.

Police said those suspects bailed out of a vehicle and ran away after a crash in the area of Northwest 34th Avenue and 5th Street.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Monday.

According to authorities, the suspects may have been involved in a shooting that took place in Lauderdale Lakes earlier in the day.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies in full tactical gear were on hand to assist Lauderhill police with the search.

A perimeter was set up as authorities searched by ground and, with the help of a helicopter, by air.

Deputies asked those who live in the area to remain in their homes during the active search.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

email

facebook

twitter