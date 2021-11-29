Report: Miami-Dade police lieutenant shot at in Brownsville

Law enforcement sources say a Miami-Dade police officer was shot at Monday morning in Brownsville.

BROWNSVILLE, Fla. – Miami-Dade police responded to the scene of a shooting Monday morning, and sources tell Local 10 News that a police lieutenant in an unmarked vehicle was the target of that shooting.

The shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 48th Street and 23rd Avenue in Miami-Dade’s Brownsville neighborhood.

According to law enforcement sources, the lieutenant was responding to a ShotSpotter call in the area when a car drove by and someone inside open fired on the lieutenant’s vehicle.

The lieutenant was not struck and he apparently tried to pursue the shooter, but wasn’t able to get far due to a flat tire.

The shooter remains at large.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.