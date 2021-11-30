Car crashes into business in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a business at a shopping plaza in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported around 3:40 a.m. at 3001 E. Las Olas Boulevard.

Sky 10 was above the scene around 6:20 a.m. as authorities were still at the scene inspecting the damage and trying to determine what led to the crash.

The incident left severe damage to the store as one side of the glass wall appeared to have been completely smashed out.

Police did not immediately confirm whether anyone was injured.

