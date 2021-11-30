Miramar police descend upon luxury condominium complex following reported shooting

At least one person was injured in a shooting Monday night at a condominium complex in Miramar, neighbors say.

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A heavy police presence was spotted Monday night in a neighborhood in Miramar and neighbors tell Local 10 News that they heard multiple shots fired.

According to residents in the area, they heard gunshots around 9:30 or 10 p.m. near the clubhouse.

Police were in the neighborhood until around 4 a.m. Tuesday investigating the incident.

The sound of gunshots was loud enough to wake residents up.

“We definitely heard, like a round of gunshots, very close too -- it was pretty close to the house,” Michelli Escobar said.

Police responded at the enclave at Miramar Luxury Condominiums on Renaissance Boulevard.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” Escobar said.

After the shooting, Escobar said she saw paramedics put a wounded victim into an ambulance.

“He came out the stretcher. He was an African American guy, but he was good, he was alive. But they took him pretty quick. He looked like he was just injured,” she said.

Escobar is now questioning the safety of her gated community, which has a security guard who works overnight.

“I’m very concerned. I live on the first floor and close to the gate, and the fact that someone can come in here and do things like this is scary,” she said.

Local 10 News has reached out to the Miramar Police Department for more details and is awaiting a response.