Christmas on Las Olas features with a snow mountain, ice skating rink and more

Christian De La Rosa, Reporter

Holiday celebrations in South Florida are in full swing, and on Tuesday night the lights began shining brightly on Las Olas.

The 59th annual Christmas on Las Olas has officially begun.

From 5th Avenue to 10th Avenue, Las Olas Boulevard was shut down.

Activities for the whole family, including a slide made out of snow, along with holiday gifts, arts and crafts and of course yummy food were just some of the things to be found on the popular roadway.

There is even an ice skating rink!

The festivities run on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christian De La Rosa joined Local 10 News in April 2017 after spending time as a reporter and anchor in Atlanta, San Diego, Orlando and Panama City Beach.

