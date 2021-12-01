Christmas on Las Olas features with a snow mountain, ice skating rink and more

Holiday celebrations in South Florida are in full swing, and on Tuesday night the lights began shining brightly on Las Olas.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Holiday celebrations in South Florida are in full swing, and on Tuesday night the lights began shining brightly on Las Olas.

The 59th annual Christmas on Las Olas has officially begun.

From 5th Avenue to 10th Avenue, Las Olas Boulevard was shut down.

Activities for the whole family, including a slide made out of snow, along with holiday gifts, arts and crafts and of course yummy food were just some of the things to be found on the popular roadway.

There is even an ice skating rink!

The festivities run on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.