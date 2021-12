Authorities are investigating a rollover crash that happened in northwest Miami-Dade.

The accident occurred late Tuesday night in a grassy area between the northbound lanes of I-95 and the on-ramp to the Palmetto Expressway.

Local 10 News learned that the driver of the vehicle was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities did not provide any information on the status of that driver.

Traffic in the area was impacted due to the crash