Face masks now optional at Archdiocese of Miami schools

MIAMI – The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Miami is making face coverings optional even for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated students whose parents sign opt-out paperwork.

The announcement cites CDC and local public health guidance and the the latest data on COVID-19 infections in Miami.

The CDC recommends mask-wearing in schools and other public indoor settings where transmission is substantial or high.

Florida’s data on Wednesday shows it’s the only state in the nation where transmission is low.

Diocese spokeswoman Mary Ross Agosta says they’re keeping a close eye on the omicron variant and will restore measures to protect students if infections spike again.