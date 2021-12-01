MCSO: Man caught on camera trying to steal boat engines from Key Largo dock

KEY LARGO, Fla. – A 22-year-old man from Miami was arrested Monday on accusations that he attempted to steal two outboard boat engines from a Key Largo dock, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, a deputy was called to Yacht Club Driver just before 12:20 p.m. regarding a boat burglary.

He said the person who reported the incident said he had surveillance video of a man trying to steal dinghy motors on both Sunday and Monday.

According to Linhardt, the video shows a man, later identified as Dillan Jordan Fernandez-Paz, arriving to the dock in a white car.

He is then seen loosening fuel lines and engine bolts on two separate dinghy engines before appearing to get scared off and leaving without taking either engine on both occasions.

Linhardt said the same white car pulled into the dinghy dock while the deputy was reviewing the video and the man who reported the incidents identified the driver as the suspect seen in the video.

Fernandez-Paz was taken into custody and confessed to attempting to steal the engines, according to authorities.

“He further stated that if he was able to steal the engines he would have sold them at a Mexican flea market,” Linhardt said.

Fernandez-Paz faces charges of burglary, larceny and trespassing.