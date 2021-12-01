2 workers rescued after partial scaffold collapse at Broward condo

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Two workers trapped after a partial collapse of scaffolding at an oceanfront condo building were safely rescued Wednesday afternoon.

Sky 10 was over the scene at the Hemispheres Condominium at 1950 S. Ocean Drive in Hallandale Beach where Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue performed the meticulous operation.

“This is something we train for. We train often for this,” BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said. “And it’s something we do very meticulously to make sure we do it right.”

The two workers were stuck between the 5th and 7th floors and were harnessed but needed help to get down. They were believed to be about 70 feet above the ground.

WATCH A REPLAY OF THE RESCUE:

The workers were not seriously injured. One said he was experiencing some pain in his leg because of the tightness of the harness.

One of the workers was first lowered to the ground with the help of a rescue official who had rappelled down from above. The worker was walking and appeared to be alert before he was taken to an ambulance to be checked out.

Ad

The other worker was then carefully helped off the scaffolding and into a firefighters’ bucket, which was then lowered to the ground. He was also taken into an ambulance to be checked.

BSO received a call about the stuck workers around 3 p.m. and the rescue was completed around 4:30 p.m.

“Both are safe, both appear to be unharmed, and as far as we’re concerned, this is a success and a good story,” Kane said.